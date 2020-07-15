Megan Thee Stallion took to social media Wednesday to clear up headlines that she was arrested. The Houston rapper clarified that in fact police were helping her after she was the victim of a targeted shooting.

TMZ initially reported earlier this week that she and rapper-singer Tory Lanez were pulled over early Sunday morning in California’s Hollywood Hills. While Lanez was eventually arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, Meg was handcuffed but later sent to the hospital.

The Houston rapper wrote in a caption on Instagram: “I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

In a statement, Meg added that she “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive,” she continued, “and that I am expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

Megan ended her statement by saying she’s now “focused” on recovering and eventually “making music as soon as possible.”

Prayers up for the Houston hottie!