Megan Thee Stallion Thinks It’s Crazy People Are So Offended By Twerking

Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM

Megan Thee Stallion loves to twerk. She twerks here, she twerks there, she twerks everywhere. And while we’re also fans of throwing cheeks, some of Meg’s fans and followers just don’t get it.

During a recent interview with Genius, the rapper defended her love of twerking and also expressed that the’s a multifaceted woman.

“I don’t know when it happened that sometimes people get offended by twerking but that shit is crazy, like, I love to throw my ass. I love to shake my ass,” the rapper said. “That is one of my favorite things to do.”

Megan said she’s noticed comments from folks complaining that she twerks too much but “that’s not all I’m doing.”

“Damn, actually, I go to school and I rap and sometimes I cook. I’m a dog mom. I’m an awesome friend. [Twerking’s] not all I’m doing, it’s just that maybe when you’re logging in you came to see me twerk. You didn’t just see that freestyle I dropped? I can rap and twerk.”

She can also act. The rapper joined the third season of NBC’s Good Girls earlier this year as new character Onyx. Megan described the character as “super sassy and she’s a little rule-breaker. She’s doing things she has no business doing.”