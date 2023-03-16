Megan Thee Stallion, Brandee Evans, Yvette Nicole Brown, Yves Mathieu Eastand, and more have joined a council dedicated to highlighting and boosting portrayals of caregiving in film and television.

Partnering with Caring Across Generations, these stars and others like Bradley Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Richard Lui among others, each with a personal lived connection to caregiving, have joined together to form the Creative Care Council.

With the goal of changing how society views and values caregivers, the Council is focused on providing recommendations and feedback with hopes of amplifying the depiction of caregiving on screen.

“Caregiving has played a major role in my life,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement to Variety. “When I was growing up, I watched my grandmother care for my great-grandmother, and she did it with love, strength, and patience.”

“As a society, we have to support and celebrate our care workers more because caregiving is one of the most underappreciated jobs. My hope is that we can create better environments where people receiving care can feel safe and secure and at home while care workers feel supported and empowered. All families should have access to high-quality resources to provide care for those in need.”

Evans has long been open about her personal caregiving journey, serving as her mother’s primary care provider in the wake of a fall that rendered her in need of extensive assistance.

“When you become a caregiver, you don’t realize the different medical equipment you need, the different help you need, so I had to do all of that research on the fly,” she revealed in a video introducing the Caring Across Generations Creative Care Council. For Evans, it’s important that care gets more of a spotlight so people will not only have a clearer understanding of what caregiving entails, but realize the support available and that they are not alone.

“It is so important that I make care more visible because I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through because I tried to take on too much.”

Learn more about the Creative Care Council and its initiatives in the video above.