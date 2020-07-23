Marlon Wayans Mourns Loss Of His ‘Ma’ In Sentimental Post

Marlon Wayans / photo credit: Cara Howe

Marlon Wayans is mourning the loss of the matriarch in his family with a touching post on social media that celebrates her life.

The actor and comedian took to Instagram Thursday to remember his “ma.”

“Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces,” Wayans began in the caption. “I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate…in the midst of this hurt… i just love you ma.”

The actor added that because of her love he had “accomplished so much, made you so proud … but now I got [an] angel to lift me.”

Wayans ended the touching tribute by writing, “rest well.”

So far, Wayans’ large family hasn’t spoken out about “Ma’s” loss on social media. ESSENCE reached out to a rep for Wayans, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Black Hollywood surrounded Wayans in love and light after the announcement.

Fatal Affair star Omar Epps wrote in a comment, “🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾,” while AJ Johnson wrote, “Uuuuugh. 😔💔 so very sorry for the loss of this extraordinary matriarch. ❤️👑Im sending my love prayers and sympathy to you and the family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️.”

RIP!