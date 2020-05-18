Little Richard Will Be Buried At Historically Black Oakwood University

Little Richard will be laid to rest among his people. According to The Associated Press, the Rock ‘n’ Roll innovator, whose real name was Richard Penniman, will be buried at Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama.

Oakwood is a historically Black university as well as a Seventh-day Adventist university.

Penniman died of bone cancer on May 9. He was 87 years old.

Pastor Bill Minson, who was reportedly close friends with Penniman, confirmed the singer was an alumnus of the university.

NEW ORLEANS – MAY 30: Little Richard performs during the Domino Effect benefit concert at the New Orleans Arena on May 30, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)

Gerald Kibble, the director of the university’s on-site cemetery Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said that the star’s funeral will be a private ceremony that is closed to the public.

No plans on a virtual or traditional public memorial have been announced at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Penniman family at this time.