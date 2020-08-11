We all know LaKeith Stanfield to be a bit eclectic (which we love about him), but after he posted a series of alarming photos and videos on Instagram, fans became worried about his wellbeing.

The posts that raised red flags featured a now-deleted video of Stanfield filling a pill bottle for beta-blockers with alcohol and the caption “bottoms up.”

Stanfield also posted comments such as, “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care,” and another that read, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.”

someone needa check up on lakeith stanfield fr pic.twitter.com/0b1VHcLXx1 — faiz (@bcztheinternet) August 11, 2020

After fans voiced their concerns on social media, Stanfield took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to release a statement reassuring them of his wellbeing. The actor wrote in a caption: “I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry.”

He added: ‘I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. Im not harming myself. Much love.’

Platform PR, the publicists on behalf of Stanfield, also confirmed Tuesday that the actor was OK.

Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated. — Platform PR (@platformprteam) August 11, 2020

Stanfield rose to fame for his breakout roles in Atlanta and Get Out. He recently co-starred alongside Issa Rae in The Photograph.