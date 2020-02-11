Two weeks after a helicopter crash took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, the two have been reportedly laid to rest.

In documents obtained by Extra TV, the two were remembered in a private funeral held last Friday at the Pacific View Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California.

The NBA champion and his daughter, who had dreams of playing in the WNBA, lost their lives along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. The two were headed to a basketball practice for Gianna.

News of their private funeral came after details of a public memorial were announced.

According to the LA Times, fans of Bryant will be able to remember the longtime Los Angeles Laker on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to two sources, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, helped picked the date for his public memorial, which is an obvious nod to his jersey number. The memorial will not include a processional and likely will end before an already scheduled game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies.