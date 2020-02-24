Every Touching Photo From Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Public Memorial

The world came together on Monday to celebrate the lives of the late Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.
When the news of their death first broke back in late January, fans and celebrities alike took to social media to mourn, to send their condolences to the Bryant family, and to remember their experiences with the former NBA player and his little girl likely bound for WNBA greatness.
Filling the seats at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday, fans and celebrities continued to send messages of hope and prayers, and also put on a homegoing fit for a king and his princess.
As we all watched from home, celebrities sat front and center in honor of their friend, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, along with Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, who performed during the nearly two-hour ceremony.
To see all the touching moments from the memorial, check out the gallery below.
TOPICS: Celebrity Kobe Bryant Shaquille O'Neal vanessa bryant
01
LA Remembers Kobe And GiGi
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Memorabilia is sold as people wait in line to attend the ‘Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant’ memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles Lakers NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
02
LA Remembers Kobe And GiGi
Fans arrive to attend the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
03
LA Remembers Kobe And GiGi
Fans arrive to attend the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: TV personality Jimmy Kimmel speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
06
Kyrie Irving, Ayesha And Steph Curry
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyrie Irving, DrayStephen Curry during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Alicia Keys performs during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Snoop Dogg attends The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Shaquille O'Neal speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
11
The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Shaquille O'Neal hugs Vanessa Bryant during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
12
LA Remembers Kobe And GiGi
Kobe Bryant's Lakers jerseys are displayed during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)