Every Touching Photo From Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Public Memorial

The world came together on Monday to celebrate the lives of the late Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

When the news of their death first broke back in late January, fans and celebrities alike took to social media to mourn, to send their condolences to the Bryant family, and to remember their experiences with the former NBA player and his little girl likely bound for WNBA greatness.

Filling the seats at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday, fans and celebrities continued to send messages of hope and prayers, and also put on a homegoing fit for a king and his princess.

As we all watched from home, celebrities sat front and center in honor of their friend, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, along with Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, who performed during the nearly two-hour ceremony.

To see all the touching moments from the memorial, check out the gallery below.