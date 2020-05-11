Kirk Franklin Sprays Holy Water On The Savage Challenge

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Kirk Franklin and his family have anointed the Savage Challenge in the spirit of good faith. The Grammy Award-winning gospel singer filmed a spin on the viral TikTok sensation with his wife’s daughter and mother to wish her a happy Mother’s Day.

Accompanied by a masked quartet, Franklin kicked off the socially distanced performance by conducting an instrumental of Megan Thee Stallion’s smash hit “Savage.”

Cameras then turned towards the house where his daughter, wife and mother-in-law each declared they were “a mama/ living free no drama/ Like Michelle Obama.”

The clip ended with his wife’s mother reclining comfortably into the couch with a crisp copy of Obama’s best-selling autobiography Becoming before Franklin popped back in to conduct the outro.

Franklin’s wife, Tammy Franklin, was thrilled when she watched the video.

Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy Franklin (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

“The best Mother’s Day ever,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

“Woke up this morning to a surprise video which included my Mom and daughters and the most beautiful brunch. Generations of faith and love. And the icing on the cake my new grandson,” she continued.

“My husband outdid himself,” she concluded.

We agree sis.