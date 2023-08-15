Keke Palmer Stars In Usher’s ‘Boyfriend’ Teaser Trailer

Usher and Keke Palmer are coming together for a new collaboration titled “Boyfriend,” which is set for release on August 16.

Today, the 44-year-old R&B crooner announced the single with a teaser that he posted on YouTube and social media, which featured a short clip of him and the “Nope” star. In the clip, Palmer can be seen as the focal point, while Usher sings “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me,” in the background.

In the caption, Usher wrote, “When fantasies become reality…Boyfriend Out Tomorrow, 8/16.”

The announcement of this upcoming song comes just a few weeks after Palmer attended his Usher’s residency in Vegas show where she was serenaded by Confessions singer. In footage that went viral on social media, the 29-year-old actress wore a black sheer dress as she danced with Usher while he sang “There Goes My Baby.”

Darius Jackson, the father of Palmer’s son Leodis, responded on X, formerly Twitter, stating his disapproval about the outfit. “It’s the outfit tho .. you a mom.”

Jackson received criticism for adding comments about Palmer’s dress, later writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother of his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation,” he wrote. “I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Check out the trailer for “Boyfriend” below. Fans can pre-order the single here.