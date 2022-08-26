From the small screen to the Broadway stage, and on to the largest IMAX screens in the world, Keke Palmer’s star power is undeniable. The industry veteran has been working consistently since the tender age of 11, and her ability to remain booked and busy creating every year thereafter, has gained her the reputation of being Miss “Keep a Bag,” effortlessly.

Though the mainstream is just starting to recognize her place, Keke has long been an on-screen queen as far as our community is concerned. From her early child acting days in titles like Barbershop 2, Akeelah and the Bee, and True Jackson, V.P. to her adult life work as a talk show host on GMA3, and Hollywood heavy hitter in titles like NOPE, Keke Palmer has BEEN that girl.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere of “Nope” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Take a look at the roles that made her a star below: