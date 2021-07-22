Prince Williams/WireImage

Listen. Ever since Keith Sweat showed up and showed out in a satin blazer for his ESSENCE Festival Verzuz battle with Bobby Brown, we’ve been looking at the “Make It Last” singer through a totally different lens (the young’ns might call it a ‘Zaddy’ lens). Perhaps it’s the way many ladies have been looking at the Harlem crooner since he released “I Want Her” in 1987. They’re the same women who have shown up to his performances since, looking to get pulled up on stage for a chance to get close to the star, who can still dance and sing with zeal. We don’t blame them. As we learned during that Verzuz, he has style and appeal that can’t be denied when he steps in the spotlight. And despite the fact that he’s turning 60 today, it hasn’t waned.

In honor of this significant birthday, we thought we’d take a look back at some smooth stage moments, and remind you that there’s one thing Sweat is known for, aside from whining harmoniously on a track: swag.