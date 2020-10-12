If there’s one rapper who can teach us a thing or two about remaining confident it’s Kash Doll. The Detroit bred entertainer graced the virtual Girls United Summit stage this past Saturday, and didn’t leave before dropping five major keys to staying focused, blocking out the haters, and remaining true to yourself while doing it. As Kash Doll likes to call it, “no outside distractions.”

Late last year, the rapper released her debut album ‘Stacked,’ and since getting hit with the pandemic, the “Doing Too Much” performer has been “working out and hanging with family” but, mentioned she misses connecting with her fans the most. As we prepare for a new year and hopefully, a better one, Kash Doll spilled how she blocks out the haters and keeps her eye on the prize, which ultimately is herself.

