NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Accused Of Stabbing Neighbor

The son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is accused of stabbing his 60-year-old neighbor in Orange County, California, authorities said.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was arrested Wednesday after the incident, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. He was then booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, KABC reported.

The victim, Ray Winsor, was stabbed seven times before taking himself to an area hospital with multiple injuries, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

Winsor said he had an argument with the younger Abdul-Jabbar, whom he said he’s known since he was a child, over something simple — not taking out trash cans for pickup. He added that the two have had small arguments in the past.

“I sort of got on him because the lady who takes care of him is [an] 83-year-old,” Winsor told the local ABC station. “[And] he doesn’t do anything for her and it just bums me out. She’s in a walker taking her trash cans down.”

Winsor said Abdul-Jabbar went into his own home and returned with a knife, allegedly telling Winsor he was going to “stick a knife through his teeth.”

“I said, ‘Really,’ because I thought he was only joking,” Winsor said in a television interview with KCAL9. “I’ve known the kid for a long time.”

“I turned and he was on me. I thought he was punching me, but he actually had a knife,” Winsor continued. “After the fourth punch, I felt a very sharp pain and noticed blood coming out of me, and then I had one to the top of my head, and I was trying to get back to my house and he was in front of me.”

Abdul-Jabbar, who’s one of three of the former basketball star’s sons, posted $25,000 bail and has declined comment.