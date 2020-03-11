Facebook

Josie Harris, who starred on the TLC reality series, Starter Wives Confidential, and who was also the ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather with whom she had three children, was found dead Monday night at her California home.

TMZ reports that Harris was found unresponsive in her car, parked at her house in Valencia, California. She was 40. Despite her age, authorities so far don’t suspect foul play.

The reality star and the boxer’s relationship, which ran from 1995 to 2010, suffered from a history of domestic abuse. Harris told the USA Today that she had been abused on “six occasions.” In fact, Mayweather was convicted of attacking Harris in front of their three children in 2010, serving two months in prison.

“I was a battered woman,” Harris told the newspaper in 2014. “I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn’t understand what a battered woman was at that time. Now I know I was in a very dysfunctional, hostile relationship and a victim of domestic violence.”

Mayweather has denied the seriousness of the incident, telling CNN: “Everything has been allegations. Nothing has been proven. So, you know, that’s life.”

Harris leaves behind three children with Mayweather, 20-year-old Koraun, 18-year-old Zion and 15-year-old Jirah.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Harris’ children along with the rest of her family and friends.