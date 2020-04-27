Steve Granitz/WireImage

Motherhood looks amazing on former ESSENCE cover star Jodie Turner-Smith.

The Queen & Slim star recently welcomed her first child—a baby girl—with husband and Little Fires Everywhere star Joshua Jackson last week amid a pandemic.

The new mom took a quick pumping break on Saturday to give us a day-in-the-life of the new mother after giving birth to her newborn. “Mum = Milk factory till further notice,” the 33-year-old actress joked on her Instagram Story.

Turner-Smith, who also showed off a new parent gold chain on Instagram, recently announced her motherhood to the world via a Twitter post, where she also thanked fans for their support.

“I’m a mother!” she excitedly wrote.

i’m a mother! — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) April 23, 2020

The baby news came just a few months after it was revealed that the two actors got married.

The couple, who has maintained their privacy since going public, revealed their pregnancy when they stepped out together in Los Angeles back in December. On the carpet, Turner-Smith showed off her bump in a form-fitting dress.