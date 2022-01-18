Jay-Z And Blue Ivy’s Fanciest Father-Daughter Moments

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

At only 10 years old, we know that Blue Ivy Carter has been making history in music, with many assuming that she will follow her iconic mother and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer father into the industry. The star kid already has a Grammy to sip out of, and an MTV Video Music Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award on the mantel. But Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child also seems to be a big sports lover. We were reminded of that when she was by the Roc Nation Sports founder’s side in the box seats on Monday. They attended the NFL playoff match between the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The tween was photographed wearing a Roc Nation cap and showing off her chic personal style. Jay Z and Blue Ivy at the NFL game. LA Rams x Arizona.



The daddy-daughter outing is far from their first together at a sporting event or major event in general. Blue has been spotted more than once with Jay, courtside at NBA games, on the field at the Super Bowl, getting a smooch on the cheek front and center at a major awards show and more. She’s fully immersed in an industry that will be hers for the taking when she grows up. But as the rapper has said, whatever Blue chooses to do down the line, he just always wants to make sure she feels like the star she already is in his eyes.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs,” he told The Sunday Times last spring. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

And we all know feeling loved as a kid comes from having quality time with your parent. Jay is great at providing that to Blue. And luckily for us, there are photos of a few of those sweet moments. Check out some of our favorite and fanciest hangouts between this star daddy-daughter duo.