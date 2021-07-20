See Jay-Z Represent For Beyoncé By Wearing A Look From Her Ivy Park Swim Collection

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Jay-Z just proved that he’s the best person to model wife Beyoncé’s Ivy Park swimwear collection, and he didn’t have to step foot in a pool or show some skin to do it. The 51-year-old rapper posed in the upcoming Flex Park capsule collection while living his best live in the Hamptons. He was captured by photographer Lenny Santiago in the men’s shirt and short set, also donning a bucket hat and shades.

Not only is it a chic look, but it’s also a great way to support his wife’s latest collection. We’re sure she doesn’t need any help selling out all of these pieces, though. The Flex Park line is set to be released on July 22 on Adidas.com and will be available in select retailers on July 23.

Repping for his wife isn’t anything new for Jay-Z. Check out a few other times he supported his lady in public and in private.

He’s her willing photographer.

Some of Beyonce’s best Instagram photos are taken by Jay-Z. You may not know that, but sometimes, if you look hard enough, you’ll see him snapping an IG-worthy shot (see the reflection in slide 5).

He reminded everyone that she’s “the greatest.”

When she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award in 2014 at the MTV VMAs, Jay-Z was the one to take the stage (with Blue Ivy) to laud his queen and give her the physical award. As he told the crowd, she is “the greatest living entertainer.”

He interrupted her singing to stan.

During the epic On the Run II tour, the second tour the couple went on together, he couldn’t help but applaud that voice. In the middle of her singing his hit “Forever Young,” Jay shouted “Beautiful! Beautiful!” to which Beyoncé could only give the “really?” face before laughing.

That time he snatched a phone for her.

When the couple just wants to enjoy the party life like everyone else, the last thing they need is people pulling out cameras to capture footage of them. Therefore, when he caught a partygoer taking video of Beyoncé dancing carefree with Kelly Rowland and Saweetie, he quickly stepped in.

He sings her songs almost as passionately as she does.

During his Made in America festival in 2015, the legendary rapper showed he could sing a few lines. He belted out her hit “1+1” from the crowd like a true fan and supportive spouse.