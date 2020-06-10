‘This Is Us’ Writer Jas Waters Dead

Jas Waters, best known for being a staff writer on This Is Us and Kidding, has died. She was 39.
The news was confirmed by the NBC series. A statement shared on Twitter Wednesday read: “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show.”
“She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature,” the somber statement continued. “We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”
So far, there’s no word on the writer’s cause of death.
Waters began her career in entertainment as a hip-hop journalist, writing for Vibe, among other publications. Throughout her decades-long career, she also lent her talents to the Taraji P. Henson–led film, What Women Want.
Many in the hip-hop community remembered Waters on social media. Here are just a few tributes to the late journalist and writer:
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Waters’s family and friends at this time. May she rest in peace.