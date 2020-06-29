There is nothing OK with sexualizing and demoralizing an 11-year-old Black girl. It’s why Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden are protecting Willow Smith at all costs by recently blasting YouTuber Shane Dawson for his disgusting behavior.

In a resurfaced clip, Dawson, who has over 22 million subscribers on YouTube, is seen pretending to masturbate in front of a young poster of Willow, who’s now 19.

“Whip your hair back and forth,” he says in the clip, referencing Willow’s 2010 hit single, “Whip My Hair.”

The Smith family took to social media to address exactly how they feel on the matter.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” Jaden tweeted Saturday. “YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.”

SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

Pinkett Smith also tweeted about Dawson, writing, “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 27, 2020

Dawson has also come under fire for other inappropriate and racist video content, including videos of him in blackface.

Jaden also noted Dawson’s history with blackface, writing on Twitter: “This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay.”

This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

On Friday, Dawson posted a video titled, “Taking Accountability,” in which he apologies for his past actions — though didn’t specifically mention the resurfaced video featuring Willow.

“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child, like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate,” he said. “That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny or, like ‘Oh my god, my child molester character,’ or whatever.”