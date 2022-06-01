Jada Pinkett Smith is finally addressing the Academy Awards incident and the medical condition that spurred it all, on her Red Table Talk platform.

Her health condition became the center of a media firestorm at the height of awards season when her husband Will Smith stepped onstage and initiated a physical altercation with presenter Chris Rock after a tasteless joke he made at the expense of Pinkett-Smith’s bald haircut.

In light of what occurred, Pinkett Smith is hosting a special three-day event on her program to highlight the stories of people who have suffered with and been impacted by Alopecia.

“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at The Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith began the episode with a statement.

Getting the elephant in the room out of the way early, she tackled the infamous slap head-on.

“About Oscar night,” she began. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.”

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years – and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

“There’s so much shame around having alopecia – when you go bald and you don’t have a choice,” Pinkett Smith revealed, noting that her condition flares up in unpredictable spurts, causing her to previously have to cut all her hair off without notice or preparation.

“That gives me a lot of anxiety. ‘Oh, what’s my hair going to look like today?'”

