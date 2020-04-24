Supermodel and mogul Iman is ready for Ramadan, in style, of course.

This year, Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, began Thursday evening and will continue through the evening of May 23. During this time Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset and break their daily fasts by gathering for meals with family and friends. However, the pandemic has made it difficult for followers of the Islamic faith to pray at mosques and meet up for meals.

On the first day of Ramadan, Iman posted a photo of herself with her head wrapped in a stunning purple scarf (which is apparently from her Iman Global Chic collection, People reports.)

“May the spirit of Ramadan lift our spirits and lead us to peace, health and harmony,” is how she captioned the selfie. She completed her note with the hashtag, #RamadanKareem, which means “have a generous Ramadan.”

The 64-year old beauty gave Instagram followers a glimpse into how she’s spending time at home during the quarantine, including a cute patio strut in her backyard.

She captioned the quick clip this way: “Runway Deck! Thank God for my colorful @imanglobalchic wardrobe to lift up my mood.”

And earlier in the month, the former ESSENCE cover star demonstrated how to transform one of her brand’s yellow and blue leopard scarfs into a face mask.

“Getting creative and maximizing my styling options with my favorite and versatile lightweight scarf. Here using it as a fashionable protective face mask,” she wrote on her Instagram post. “I’ve styled it with endless possibilities.”

We’ll be sure to check out Iman’s feed for more styling tips.