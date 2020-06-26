St. Louis rapper Huey was one of the victims of a shooting Thursday night that took the “Pop, Lock & Drop It” rapper’s life. He was 32.

A local Fox news station, KTVI, reports that Huey, whose birth name is Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot around 11 p.m. in the Missouri city. After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Police later discovered another victim, a 21-year-old man, was also shot after the unnamed man arrived to the Ferguson Police Department with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. The shootings remain unsolved.

Huey, who signed to Jive Records in 2006, was best known for his classic, “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard charts in summer 2007, earning double-platinum status. He’d later go onto release his debut album, Notebook Paper, featuring T-Pain, Yo Gotti and Trey Songz, among others. The rapper, who later signed to Waka Flocka Flame’s label, also released two mixtapes in 2013 and 2014.

The rapper is survived by a 13-year-old daughter.