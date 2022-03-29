Check Out The Industry Insiders That Hit The ESSENCE Hollywood House Red Carpet

Coming off the high of Black Women in Hollywood, ESSENCE gathered actors, directors, and Hollywood business insiders together to provide Black creatives — both newbies and vets — with a platform to connect, collaborate, educate and empower themselves.
Missed the show in person? Tune in for the 2022 ESSENCE Hollywood House, airing Tuesday, March 29 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios and the ESSENCE Facebook Page.
Gathering on Friday, March 25, ESSENCE Hollywood House was a chance for creatives to rewrite the story on the power of our presence on the big and small screens, as well as behind the scenes.
With a day full of panels and networking, the current and next generation of Hollywood heavy-hitters got a chance to connect and inspire one another. Take a look inside the event below and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE.com or the ESSENCE Facebook Page on Tuesday, March 29 at 7PM EST to see everything you missed.
The 2022 ESSENCE Hollywood House is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Disney’s Onyx Collective, Smartwater and Warner Bros. Television Group.