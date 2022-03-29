Check Out The Industry Insiders That Hit The ESSENCE Hollywood House Red Carpet

Earl Gibson III

Coming off the high of Black Women in Hollywood, ESSENCE gathered actors, directors, and Hollywood business insiders together to provide Black creatives — both newbies and vets — with a platform to connect, collaborate, educate and empower themselves.

Missed the show in person? Tune in for the 2022 ESSENCE Hollywood House, airing Tuesday, March 29 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios and the ESSENCE Facebook Page.

Gathering on Friday, March 25, ESSENCE Hollywood House was a chance for creatives to rewrite the story on the power of our presence on the big and small screens, as well as behind the scenes.

Cameron Foster

With a day full of panels and networking, the current and next generation of Hollywood heavy-hitters got a chance to connect and inspire one another. Take a look inside the event below and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE.com or the ESSENCE Facebook Page on Tuesday, March 29 at 7PM EST to see everything you missed.

The 2022 ESSENCE Hollywood House is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Disney’s Onyx Collective, Smartwater and Warner Bros. Television Group.

01 Lahmard Tate, Larenz Tate, Larron Tate Earl Gibson III 02 Shoniqua Shandai Cameron Foster 03 Coco Jones, Isaiah Hill Cameron Foster 04 Isaiah Hill Cameron Foster 05 Terrence J, Nneka Onnuorah, Coodie & Chike Cameron Foster 06 Hollywood House Audience Cameron Foster 07 Coodie, Kyla Pratt, Chike Cameron Foster 08 Kyla Pratt Earl Gibson III 09 Amber P. Riley Cameron Foster 10 ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga Earl Gibson III 11 Sidra Smith Earl Gibson III 12 Natasha Rothwell Earl Gibson III 13 Jihan Robinson 14 Brooks Darnell Earl Gibson III 15 Vanessa Estelle Williams Earl Gibson III 16 ESSENCE Deputy Editor Cori Murray Earl Gibson III 17 Larenz Tate Earl Gibson III 18 Gail Bean Earl Gibson III 19 ESSENCE Senior Entertainment Editor Brande Victorian Earl Gibson III 20 Nneka Onuorah Earl Gibson III 21 Geffri Maya, Michael Evans Behling, Gail Bean Earl Gibson III 22 Coco Jones Earl Gibson III 23 Terrence J Earl Gibson III 24 Coco Jones, Jemele Hill Earl Gibson III