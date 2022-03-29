Check Out The Industry Insiders That Hit The ESSENCE Hollywood House Red Carpet
Earl Gibson III
By Rivea Ruff ·

Coming off the high of Black Women in Hollywood, ESSENCE gathered actors, directors, and Hollywood business insiders together to provide Black creatives — both newbies and vets — with a platform to connect, collaborate, educate and empower themselves.

Missed the show in person? Tune in for the 2022 ESSENCE Hollywood House, airing Tuesday, March 29 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios and the ESSENCE Facebook Page.

Gathering on Friday, March 25, ESSENCE Hollywood House was a chance for creatives to rewrite the story on the power of our presence on the big and small screens, as well as behind the scenes.

Cameron Foster

With a day full of panels and networking, the current and next generation of Hollywood heavy-hitters got a chance to connect and inspire one another. Take a look inside the event below and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE.com or the ESSENCE Facebook Page on Tuesday, March 29 at 7PM EST to see everything you missed.

The 2022 ESSENCE Hollywood House is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Disney’s Onyx Collective, Smartwateand Warner Bros. Television Group.

01
Lahmard Tate, Larenz Tate, Larron Tate
Earl Gibson III
02
Shoniqua Shandai
Cameron Foster
03
Coco Jones, Isaiah Hill
Cameron Foster
04
Isaiah Hill
Cameron Foster
05
Terrence J, Nneka Onnuorah, Coodie & Chike
Cameron Foster
06
Hollywood House Audience
Cameron Foster
07
Coodie, Kyla Pratt, Chike
Cameron Foster
08
Kyla Pratt
Earl Gibson III
09
Amber P. Riley
Cameron Foster
10
ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga
Earl Gibson III
11
Sidra Smith
Earl Gibson III
12
Natasha Rothwell
Earl Gibson III
13
Jihan Robinson
14
Brooks Darnell
Earl Gibson III
15
Vanessa Estelle Williams
Earl Gibson III
16
ESSENCE Deputy Editor Cori Murray
Earl Gibson III
17
Larenz Tate
Earl Gibson III
18
Gail Bean
Earl Gibson III
19
ESSENCE Senior Entertainment Editor Brande Victorian
Earl Gibson III
20
Nneka Onuorah
Earl Gibson III
21
Geffri Maya, Michael Evans Behling, Gail Bean
Earl Gibson III
22
Coco Jones
Earl Gibson III
23
Terrence J
Earl Gibson III
24
Coco Jones, Jemele Hill
Earl Gibson III

