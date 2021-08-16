‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Paging Dr. Maggie Pierce—you’re needed in the labor and delivery ward!

That’s right, Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is gearing up for an all new role—mom to be. The actress and her husband, Pete Chatmon, have revealed they’re expecting their first child together in a surprise Instagram post.

“When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you,” wrote the actress on Instagram while sharing a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

McCreary, who plays top heart surgeon Dr. Pierce on the hit ABC drama was all smiles as she shared the news and also worked to raise awareness about the work the March of Dimes is doing in response to the Black maternal health crisis by helping to combat implicit bias among health care providers.

“As part of this exciting moment, I wanted to help raise awareness for Clearblue partner @marchofdimes and their amazing efforts to raise awareness for Black maternal and infant health,” Mcreary continued. “This year, they launched an implicit bias training for more than 15,000 health care providers with the goal of uncovering institutionalized racism in the health care system and training health care workers not to perpetuate the cycles of discrimination to achieve equity for all moms and babies. Please check out marchofdimes.org for more!

The couple tied the knot in a gorgeous seaside ceremony is September 2019.

Congrats to the happy couple!