Latto, Muni Long, Victoria Monet Honored At Inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala

On Friday night, the inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Created by Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery, the event recognized women in entertainment who “empower, uplift, and inspire change.”

This year’s list of honorees included Latto, Muni Long, Victoria Monet, Kehlani, Tabitha Brown, Ciara and Russell Wilson, songwriter Jozzy, and Lashawn Jones, the mother of rapper Lil Baby.

In accepting her award, singer-songwriter Muni Long thanked the crowd for showing up, remarking, “I’ve spent 10 years — a decade –trying to get people to see me. And I realized, “People can’t see you sometimes, because they’re trying to see for themselves.”

Femme It Forward also recognized women who’ve had a notable impact as part of the organization’s mentorship program, Next Gem Femme. Among those individuals was Executive Vice President/ General Manager, LVRN Records Amber Grimes; Vice President, Partnerships & Engagement at Google Valeisha Butterfield Jones; Music Manager, Vice President of A&R, Interscope Records Baroline Diaz; Music Manager, Emagen Entertainment Partner Ebonie Ward and Music Manager, President/Managing Partner MBK Entertainment Jeanine McLean-Williams.

