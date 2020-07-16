Galyn Görg, who was best known for roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Robocop 2, succumbed to her battle with cancer Tuesday, her rep confirmed. The actress was just one day shy of celebrating her 56th birthday.

“Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal woman who I called not only a client but a good friend,” Sheila Legette told USA Today in a statement. “She will be missed beyond measure.”

Legette said that Görg was in Hawaii battling the disease, noting that she “quietly and privately fought a good fight.” A GoFundMe page for the actress shared that doctors told Görg that she “only had days, maybe a week to live” after they noted her cancer had spread “throughout her entire body and lungs.”

“We were unaware of just how sick she was as the diagnosis was a shock to the entire family,” the page’s organizer Sekaya Verburg wrote.

Görg was a successful actress, having appeared in more than 50 television shows and films, including Living Single, Twin Peaks, Lost and How to Get Away With Murder. Still, she was best known for playing Helena, a boxer in a 1996 episode of Fresh Prince. She also notably portrayed Angie in Robocop 2.

Rest in peace.