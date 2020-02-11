Dwayne Johnson’s oldest daughter is on track to inherit the family business.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Monday that Simone Johnson has started training to become a Superstar at their Orlando, Florida performance center. It’s a sought-after spot reserved for the world’s best athletes.

This means The Rock and Dany Garcia’s baby girl is primed to make history as the sports first fourth-generation Superstar in the WWE. Her 10-time world champion dad aside, the 18-year-old is following in the legendary footsteps of two WWE Hall of Famers—her late grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, who passed away last month at age 75, and her great grandfather Peter “High Chief” Maivia.

The weight of this moment isn’t lost on Simone.

“It means the world to me,” she said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

The Rock was beaming with pride about his daughter’s announcement.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,” he wrote in an Instagram caption, featuring a photo of him and his daughter. “Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete.”

The father of three then gave instructions to his eldest. “Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own,” he said. “So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

Back in 2019, The Rock shared with Good Morning America that he loved the idea of Simone jumping into the squared circle.

“As she’s going into a business that I have enjoyed over the years, it’s brought us even closer together,” he said then.