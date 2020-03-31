Da Brat Explains Why She’s Always Kept Her Sexuality Hidden: “It Wasn’t Cool Back In The Day”

Last week, rapper and radio personality Da Brat made her relationship with Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Jesseca Dupart (aka BB Judy) “social media official” by sharing private videos of the couple via Instagram.

For two decades there has been speculation about Da Brat’s sexuality, but she has never confirmed one way or the other—until now. In the post, she shared, “…I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

On an episode of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show last Friday the So So Def artist finally opened up about her decision to go public with her relationship.

“I’ve always been an advocate of privacy, pretty much to protect the interests of the other party involved. Because if you’re not used to this life and the scrutiny that come with it, it can break you,” she said.

The “Funkdafied” rapper, who first debuted on the hip hop scene in the early 1990s, explained why she never felt comfortable opening up about her sexuality, particularly in an industry filled with misogyny and homophobia. Not to mention, the lack of societal acceptance for same-sex couples following the emergence of HIV in the 1980s.

“I’ve been talked about for over 20 years or more so I’m kind of conditioned for it. My coat of armor is pretty thick so I learned what to say and what not to say and the battles that I decide to choose to fight. Most of the time I just stay silent and let people speculate.”

During the interview she continued, “I never confirmed anything because in the ’90s, it wasn’t cool back in the day,” Da Brat. “I’m a little bit nervous because I’m not really used to talking about this thing because I’m not a public person when it comes to my personal life.”

Thankfully, Da Brat is finally standing firm in who she is.