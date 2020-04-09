Rapper And Model Chynna Dead At 25

Instagram

Philadelphia rapper and model Chynna died at her home Wednesday, her manager confirmed to various news outlets.

“Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed,” the rapper’s family said in a statement to People magazine.

Chynna, whose birth name is Chynna Rogers, launched her career at the age of 14, signing with Ford Models. Soon, the rapper linked with the late A$AP Yams, who died in 2015 from an accidental overdose, and her music career took off. In the early 2010s, she’d release buzzy singles, including “Selfie,” “Glen Coco” and “The Conversation,” released in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively. Her death comes only four months after she released her EP, If I Die First.

Although her manager said her cause of death is unknown, one of her celebrity friends believes it’s due to drug usage.

Just lost another friend to drugs. I’m not going to be quiet about it. I’m tired of drug culture. Everything about it. Everything attached to it. I know there’s a bigger picture. But i don’t care right now. I’m so tired. And sad. — quibi brunson (@quintabrunson) April 9, 2020

Writer and actress Quinta Brunson tweeted Wednesday, “Just lost another friend to drugs. I’m not going to be quiet about it. I’m tired of drug culture. Everything about it. Everything attached to it. I know there’s a bigger picture. But i don’t care right now. I’m so tired. And sad.”

And I will love you forever, and we are going to change this world for you. https://t.co/rONXUHbm3e — quibi brunson (@quintabrunson) April 9, 2020

She added a message directly to Chynna: “And I will love you forever, and we are going to change this world for you.”

Other musicians took to social media to remember the late rapper, including Tierra Whack, Kehlani, Vince Staples and A$AP Mob.

we can’t even go to funerals. — Tierra Whack (@TierraWhack) April 9, 2020

na no fucking way



we were talking this MORNING!!!!

no fucking WAY



MY LOVE

my heart is big broke

i love you chy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love you man



fuck this!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020