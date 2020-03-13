Charles Barkley In 48-Hour Self-Quarantine After Being Tested For Coronavirus

NBA legend turned sportscaster Charles Barkley is currently in a 48-hour self-quarantine after not feeling well during a recent trip to New York City.

Barkley, who now hosts Inside the NBA, called into his show to reveal that he’s been tested for the novel coronavirus, which is currently affecting thousands of Americans. He also said that he’s been in a 48-hour self-quarantine to protect others while he awaits his results.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” said Barkley, who films Inside the NBA in the southern city. “I talked to a couple people at Turner, and a couple doctors, and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday. This is my second day.”

Barkley revealed that he hadn’t “been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances.”

“I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now,” Barkley added Thursday. “I’m really hoping it was just a bug, but like I said, I was in New York earlier this week, because that was a hotspot, and when I got to Atlanta I just wasn’t feeling well. But I took the test, I haven’t gotten the results back, and that’s where I’m at right now.”

Barkley is one of the lucky ones, who was able to get tested for coronavirus. Many who have flu-like symptoms have reported that they have been unable to get tested for a number of reasons. In fact, back in February Julie Eaker tried to get a patient suffering from symptoms tested, according to Vox. After being told by the health department that her patient didn’t meet the criteria to be tested, she called the CDC.

“I did not get through,” she recalled. “I spent hours and hours and hours on hold.”

Back in the studio, Barkley’s cohosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith held the show down while the NBA legend continues to recover from his illness.

Barkley isn’t the first person associated with the NBA to be concerned about coronavirus. In fact, Utah Jazz players Rudy Robert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for the virus.

The NBA and the NHL have suspended their seasons. The MLB, which is in the middle of spring training, has pushed back the start of opening day to April 9. Also the NCAA, which was about to start March Madness, has also suspended games.