33 Famous Scorpios Who Share The Star Sign

Strong-willed and fiercely loyal, Scorpios will be at peak intensity as their season begins this month.

The water sign’s time in the spotlight spans from October 23 to November 22, which means if you haven’t already picked out a gift for that special someone in your life whose birthday is right around the corner, we recommend you do so now. And if you want to take the guesswork out of shopping, head right over to this Scorpio gift guide here.

Scorpios are one of the most talked about signs of the Zodiac and we bet that has to do with the fact that major A-listers like Diddy and Tracee Ellis Ross were born this time of year. And, honestly, there are plenty more famous Scorpios to add to that roster. Check them out below.

*This article was originally published October 26, 2017