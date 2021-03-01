Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union’s Daughters Had The Most Adorable Play Date

Even the busiest Hollywood moms know when it’s time to pause for what’s most important—their kids. Actresses Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry-Hardrict are known for being doting moms to their little ones, and they recently came together for a scheduled play date for their daughters that was adorable beyond words.

Union’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade aka “Shady Baby”, 2, and Mowry-Hardrict’s daughter Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, who’s also 2, met up for some playtime with their famous moms cheering them on. Mowry-Hardrict, 42, posted a sweet video of the toddlers playing together outside and watching it is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Cairo and Kaavia kick things off by sharing a tender hug (aww!) then they they’re off—dancing briefly then running off into the yard. And, did we mention baby Cairo is wearing a custom denim jacket with her name on it? Talk about cute overload!

Mowry-Hardrict chose Saweetie’s hit “Best Friend” (featuring Doja Cat) for the fun video’s soundtrack, which shows the little ladies instantly hitting it off. We love to see it!

The girls also shared an adorable car ride together during their epic play date, which Union shared on Instagram. “Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy!” wrote Union about the moment.

