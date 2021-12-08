Meet Zara! Marques Houston, Wife Miya Quietly Welcome Daughter

Instagram

Singer Marques Houston has become a father for the first time, announcing that he and wife Miya welcomed their daughter, Zara, on December 2.

“Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” the 40-year-old crooner and his 20-year-old wife shared exclusively with Us Weekly. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”

The pair kept the pregnancy private, as they have much of their relationship, choosing to share maternity photos and first images of Zara with the publication.

They wed last August amid some controversy over their age difference. At the time they reportedly had dated for five months, and Houston addressed the chatter on social media.

“Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult,” he said last June. “We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing.”

He added at the time, “So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting for ever.”

The couple ignored the criticism and married, as mentioned, in August of 2020.

“It’s not even fair how amazing you are!” he said of Miya on their one-year anniversary. “Jehovah must love me because he gave me one of his most beautiful creations. I love you forever an [sic] ever baby… Being your husband has brought me true happiness. 😀 Happy 1 year Anniversary! One year, forever to go…”

Congratulations to the couple on expanding their family with a beautiful baby girl.