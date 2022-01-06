This Original ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Cast Member Is Pregnant

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Moniece Slaughter is expecting!

The OG Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member revealed the news in an Instagram Live recently while also sharing that she has a new show on the way coming out in March. She’s having a girl and “hanging in there” as she deals with health ups and downs while carrying her (she hasn’t been able to take her medication for depression and high blood pressure). She’s dealing with a lot, including a contentious relationship with the child’s father.

“I am dehydrated, malnourished,” she said. “I have endometriosis. I have four complex ovarian cysts, one of which has ruptured. I have hypertension. My daughter is measuring smaller than she should.”

She said she chooses not to talk about her child’s father, whom she’s been having issues with, but she’s been receiving support from her soon-to-be 12-year-old son, Kamron, and his father, Dreux “Fizz” Frédéric, of both B2K and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood fame.

“Kam is excited and Dreux has been extremely supportive,” she said. “ I’m overwhelmed but blessed at the same time.”

Despite this chaotic time, she’s looking forward to welcoming her daughter, whom she will name Dior.

“I’m a damn good mom to Kamron and I will be a damn good mom to Dior,” she said. “I decided I’m going to love her. I’m going to support her. I’m going to be the mom to her that I never had.”

“Dior and I will be just fine,” she added. “I can’t believe I have a daughter, a mini-me. This has been my greatest fear and my greatest blessing.”

As mentioned, this will be the second child for Slaughter, who is known for her years on the VH1 series (which she walked away from in Season 6) and her past relationship with Frédéric. Despite these current rocky moments she’s dealing with, as she said, a child is definitely a blessing. Congratulations to her!