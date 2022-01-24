LeBron James Gifts His Mother This Luxury Car For Her Birthday

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James is a hero to many in the Black community and a hero at home. We the people are constantly gushing over, among other things, how he shows love to the queens in his life.

A recent example of that is the four-time NBA champion recently buying his mother, Gloria James, some luxury wheels for her 54th birthday. Her son gifted her a white Mercedes Benz G-Class SUV, aka, a G-Wagon, and judging by her reaction, it was just what she wanted.

She posted the gift on Instagram with the following caption:

“Thank you my caring and giving son, @kingjames, for my early surprise birthday gift!” she wrote. “You’re always thinking of and doing things to help make my life easier and make me happy. Love you infinity.” In the back seat of the car were birthday balloons to make the gift even more special.

Gloria raised LeBron as a young single mother, giving birth to him at 16 years old. While the road wasn’t easy, it must have been worth it as she raised the man often labeled one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He certainly is appreciative of all her sacrifices.

LeBron FaceTimed his mom and thanked her for everything 🙏



(via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/ULUlQ675lQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2020

LeBron didn’t have the easiest life growing up, so it isn’t surprising that he’s committed to not only providing great things for his family and friends, but also for his community. He founded The LeBron James Family Foundation, which focuses on using education as a medium for enhancing the lives of children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. I Promise, a public school opened in 2018 to help children falling behind in their studies, is a birth child of that mission. There is also I Promise Village, which serves as transitional housing.

Despite all of his charitable giving, we can see the star lives by the saying “charity begins at home.” He’s giving his mother her flowers while she’s still here, and that’s something we can all learn from and appreciate.