Pepa And Treach’s Daughter Weds ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Co-Star In Intimate Ceremony In Las Vegas

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for we TV

Wedding bells rang recently for the daughter of rappers Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Anthony “Treach” Criss. Egypt Criss, the 23-year-old star of the WEtv hit Growing Up Hip Hop, married her co-star, rapper and longtime beau Samuel “Sam Mattick” Wright in a small ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 31. Guests included Egypt’s parents, Pepa and Treach — also co-stars on GUHH — and rapper Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and finally made it down the aisle after the pandemic halted plans to tie the knot in December 2020. Despite the delay, it was clearly worth the wait for Egypt.

“Sam and I couldn’t be happier,” she told E! News. “In the words of Pedro Calderon de la Barca…When love is not madness, it is not love.”

If you’re wondering what she means by “madness,” the couple have been in the center of plenty of drama on GUHH, with co-stars and viewers online being critical of their relationship and Wright’s motives for being with her. She’s fallen out with loved ones over it, clapped back at detractors on social media and even physically fought to protect Wright. Through all of that, they’ve stood by each other, and now, they’re husband and wife.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for the beautiful Congratulation wishes 🙏, I am filled with love and joy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Also, so thankful to God for bringing us together in Holy Matrimony and grateful to start a beautiful journey with a great support system and know that our love can get us through anything.”