Cassie Welcomes Her Second Baby and Her New Mommy Glow Is Contagious

On Saturday, the singer and her husband, personal trainer Alex Fine, revealed that their second daughter has made her way into the world. “On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!” Cassie shared via Instagram.

The singer’s family has grown quite a bit in the last year. Cassie’s first child, baby Sunny’s big sister Frankie Stone Fine turned one in December.

After getting engaged just months before, the couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in September 2019. They welcomed the arrival of baby Frankie just a few months later. Parenting has brought the newlyweds nothing but joy.

“Letter to my Daughters Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine. I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love,” Fine shared via Instagram while also revealing their big news.

The couple also shared a series of sweet portraits of their new family of four.