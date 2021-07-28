Leo Season Is In Full Effect, Here Are Celebs Who Fall Under The Fire Sign

July 23 to August 22 marks the season for the creative, passionate, generous individuals known as Leos. Described as having a flair for drama — and a love of theater — Leos are said to be natural born leaders, hence the lion that symbolizes this member of the Zodiac.

While Leos need no convincing that their season is one to celebrate, knowing they share a Zodiac sign with these famous individuals only lights more fuel under this fire sign. Click through this list of famous Leos to see who you might share a birthday with and, even more importantly, what character traits you might share with these well-known celebs.