Leo Season Is In Full Effect, Here Are Celebs Who Fall Under The Fire Sign
By Sydney Scott ·

July 23 to August 22 marks the season for the creative, passionate, generous individuals known as Leos. Described as having a flair for drama — and a love of theater — Leos are said to be natural born leaders, hence the lion that symbolizes this member of the Zodiac.

While Leos need no convincing that their season is one to celebrate, knowing they share a Zodiac sign with these famous individuals only lights more fuel under this fire sign. Click through this list of famous Leos to see who you might share a birthday with and, even more importantly, what character traits you might share with these well-known celebs.

01
Marlon Wayans

Wayans’ birthday is July 23.

Greg Noire
02
Whitney Houston

The late icon would have been 58 on August 9.

03
Vivica A. Fox

The actress celebrates her birthday July 30.

Gilbert Carrasquillo
04
Laurence Fishburne

Fishburne celebrates his birthday July 30.

Getty Images
05
Anthony Anderson

The Black-ish actor celebrates his birthday on August 15.

getty images
06
Halle Berry 

The Academy Award-winner celebrates her birthday August 14.

Francois G. Durand/Getty
07
Viola Davis

The Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner will celebrate her birthday August 11.

Steve Granitz
08
Wesley Snipes

The actor turns another year older on July 31.

Slaven Vlasic
09
Meagan Good

Good will celebrate her birthday August 8.

getty images
10
Maya Rudolph

The actress and comedian celebrates her birthday July 27. 

Loading the player...
11
Usain Bolt

The fastest person on the planet will celebrate his birthday August 21.

Getty Images
12
angela bassett

The iconic actress celebrates her birthday August 16.

Slaven Vlasic
13
Terry Crews

July 30 is comedic actor Terry Crews’ birthday.

getty images
14
Magic Johnson

The basketball icon celebrates his birthday August 14.

getty images
15
Romeo Miller

Romeo celebrates another rotation around the sun on August 19.

David Livingston
16
Al Roker

The television icon celebrates his birthday August 20.

NBC
17
Jacob Latimore

The rising star’s birthday is August 10.

Paras Griffin
18
GettyImages-512020648 Cropped
19
GettyImages-512020648 Cropped
20
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa’s big day is August 1.
21
Rick Fox
Rick Fox was born on July 24.
22
Michael Ealy
Actor Michael Ealy’s birthday is August 3.