On Saturday morning, DJ D Nice announced during his popular Instagram Live party, Club Quarantine, that legendary music executive Andre Harrell had died. He was 59.

Billboard later confirmed the news with several sources, and celebrities began to remember the man who helped shape hip-hop and R&B.

From discovering Sean “Diddy” Combs to helping Heavy D, Jodeci and Christopher Williams, among others get their first shot at music, Harrell helped create the music that shaped our lives. He’s also credited as a producer on popular series, such as Strictly Business and New York Undercover.

Celebrities took to social media to remember their friend on Saturday.

Mariah Carey wrote on Twitter, “Why Andre! My heart is breaking and I can’t stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever.”

Oscar winner Viola Davis wrote, “RIP Andre Harrell…thank you for the gift of so many incredible artists. Gone too soon.”

Here are other celebrities who remembered the man who gave us music.

Ohhh noooo!

So sorry to hear this news.

André Harrell was a longtime friend and music legend responsible for artists like:

Jodeci

Mary J Blige

Diddy

Biggie

Al B Sure

Soul For Real

Guy

Lost Boyz

Father MC

Christopher Williams



Rest In Peace.

