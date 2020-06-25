In a wide-ranging interview, Camille Cosby is finally speaking on her husband’s sexual assault conviction, comparing Bill Cosby to Emmett Till and criticizing the #MeToo movement, suggesting that it’s steeped in racism.

The disgraced comedian is currently behind bars after being convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand back in 2004. Still, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court released a stunning court ruling Tuesday, granting Cosby the opportunity to appeal his 2018 sexual assault conviction.

Speaking about cancel culture and the #MeToo movement, Cosby’s wife, Camille, told ABC News: “First of all, I don’t care what they feel.”

“The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women — not all white women — but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused Black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, no proof, anywhere on the face of the earth,” she continued.

“And by ignoring that history, they have put out a lie in itself and that is, ‘Because I’m female, I’m telling the truth.’ Well history disproves that, as well, and gender has never, ever equated with truth. So, they need to clean up their acts,” Camille added.

“The parallel is that the same age-old thing about particular white women making accusations against Black men that are unproven — Emmett Till’s outcome, to mutilate his body in the way that it was, was just really so deeply horrendous,” she said, comparing Cosby to Till, who was lynched in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a white woman.

“I mean — there’s a lack of words for that kind of hatefulness. But see, years ago, I interviewed the survivors from the Tulsa, Oklahoma, riots in 1921,” Camille revealed. “And that was another case of a [white] female making a claim of sexual assault claim against a Black male, which we all know if we know about the Tulsa, Oklahoma, riots.”

Camille also revealed in the interview that she speaks with her 82-year-old husband every day and is hopeful about his appeal.

“My first reaction is hopefulness, possibilities,” she said. “The state’s highest court…has said, ‘Wait a minute. There are some problems here. They can be considered for an appeal.'”

“I’m very, very pleased,” she added.

There’s no court date set for Cosby’s appeal as of yet.