Bruce Williamson, the former lead vocalist of the iconic singing group The Temptations, died. He was 49 years old.

His son, Bruce Alan Williamson, Jr., shared the news Monday on Facebook.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now,” he wrote. “I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again, I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON.”

Williamson had reportedly been struggling with COVID-19, TMZ reported, and died Sunday evening at his home in Las Vegas.

The singer joined the legendary Motown group in 2006 and remained a part of the lineup until 2015. Williamson’s vocals were featured on the group’s 2007 album, Back to Front, and its 2010 album, Still Here.

Williamson’s journey to becoming the Temptation’s front man took some patience as he went through an extensive grooming process and was forced to win over founding member, Otis Redding, who originally wasn’t keen on the idea.

The singer said in a 2016 interview he “never lost the dream of wanting to be a Temptation. But I didn’t want to be an imitation or one who impersonates my predecessors. I wanted to be myself.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williamson family at this time.