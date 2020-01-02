Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Nick Gordon Has Died

The young man Whitney Houston once raised “like a son” has died. Nick Gordon, who dated Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s only child, Bobbi Kristina, was 30-years-old.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Gordon’s cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. The site learned exclusively Gordon had a series of heart attacks and he was rushed to a hospital in Florida on New Year’s Eve. Doctors were unable to revive him.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 25: Bobbi Kristina Brown (L) and Nick Gordon attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage)

Gordon’s death comes four years after Brown’s passing in 2015. He was held responsible for her untimely death when a Georgia judge ordered Gordon to pay $36 million in damages.

Earlier today, Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker, Jr., posted his grief on Facebook. “I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you,” said Walker, Jr. “I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you.”

I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I… Posted by Junior Walker on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

He continued: “New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

Walker, Jr. would later confirm to People in a statement: “We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

