Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj Top Billboard Charts

Andrew Lipovsky

What a time to be a Black woman. From politics to fashion to music, we continue cementing the fact that we cannot—and will not—be stopped.

Billboard announced Monday that Doja Cat’s “Say So,” featuring Nicki Minaj, has made its way to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, solidifying their reign in music.

It’s the first time either artist has received number one status for the song, which shot straight to the top once Nicki joined remixed.

Not to mention, Beyoncé recently graced us with her presence for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, which also rose from No. 4 to No. 2 on the Hot 100.

For the first time in BILLBOARD HISTORY, 4 black women occupy the top 2 of the Hot 100… #NickiMinaj, #DojaCat, #Beyonce and #MeganTheeStallion!!! Congrats ladies! pic.twitter.com/n75BdkFi9u — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) May 11, 2020

Although one fan noted that it was reportedly the first time in history that four Black women have occupied the top two spots, ESSENCE couldn’t confirm that statistic independently. Still, four Black women at the top of the charts is still an awesome feat.

Megan shared her excitement via Instagram, writing: “We’ve come so far. I promise to keep working hard and getting better every time! Thank y’all for growing with me. Look at all this girl power!”

Kudos to these queens for hitting the top of the charts!