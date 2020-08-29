The world lost a king on Friday night when Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43.
In a statement shared to social media, a rep for Boseman revealed that the actor had battled stage three colon cancer after being diagnosed in 2016.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continued, noting his recent work in Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, coming to Netflix soon.
Boseman leaves behind his wife and children along with an immeasurable legacy, inspiring millions to live up to their highest royal imagination thanks to his role in Marvel’s Black Panther franchise.
Black Hollywood, especially, couldn’t believe the loss. Many took to social media to express their shock and anger. Celebrities also used social media to honor Boseman’s legacy. Here’s who we spotted honoring this Black king.