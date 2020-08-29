The world lost a king on Friday night when Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43.

In a statement shared to social media, a rep for Boseman revealed that the actor had battled stage three colon cancer after being diagnosed in 2016.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continued, noting his recent work in Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, coming to Netflix soon.

Boseman leaves behind his wife and children along with an immeasurable legacy, inspiring millions to live up to their highest royal imagination thanks to his role in Marvel’s Black Panther franchise.

Black Hollywood, especially, couldn’t believe the loss. Many took to social media to express their shock and anger. Celebrities also used social media to honor Boseman’s legacy. Here’s who we spotted honoring this Black king.

Jesus. 🙏🏾 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 29, 2020

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

God of our silent tears! A brillant & talented actor, gone to soon. @chadwickboseman you leave this earth w/a beautiful body of work. When you graced our screens you brought the dignity & grace we could all be proud of. My prayers are with your loving family. RIP my dear son CTD — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Our king. I’m devastated beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/Tiqo3RYPpN — Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 29, 2020

In power



Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020

Chadwick you are one of my hero’s!I loved watching 42 & Get on Up but it was Black Panther that changed my life.Seeing a black superhero & all the beautiful black brothers & sisters got me so excited!I’ll always remember you & you’ll always be King T’Challa #wakandaforever 🕊 pic.twitter.com/AehJAu487u — Miles Brown (@MilesBrown) August 29, 2020

This is such a premature and terrible loss. What a brilliant, beautiful, artistic mind departed us today. So much beauty in such a short period of time. Thank you Chadwick. 👊🏾✊🏾#wakandaforever #RIPchadwickboseman https://t.co/fOhQiqOxiU — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) August 29, 2020

I don't have words. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩✊🏾 (@amandaseales) August 29, 2020

I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020

Thank you for being a real one fam… Truly hate we didn’t find that project for us to do together RIP Chadwick!!!! Will miss those hilarious real convos we would have anytime we saw each other!!! Praying for the fam!!!! — Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) August 29, 2020

2020 really ain’t shit. Chadwick Boseman, may you eternally rest in power — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020

*Damn. This is devastating news. #RIP @chadwickboseman Your commitment to the Arts & filling our hearts w/ awe & pride will never be forgotten. Prayers for his family & loved ones. So young…ugh. — Tichina Arnold (@TichinaArnold) August 29, 2020

A giant has left us today. Sending my prayers to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FoopEsL1Sa — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Sending prayers of love, courage and healing to this family. 🙏🏽💔 #chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/7d9s1JpoAx — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) August 29, 2020