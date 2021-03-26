Star Gazing: Our Favorite Photos Of Black Women Shining This Week

Spring has officially sprung and we can’t think of a better moment to bring back our weekly ESSENCE Star Gazing feature!
From their own backyards to Hollywood’s biggest red carpets and everywhere in between, some of our favorite ladies are shining bright and showing out by giving us a glimpse into their beauty looks, style trends and fashionably-casual candid moments. Each week, we’ll be spotlighting just a few of our faves in a round up of photos that are sure to give you head-to-toe style inspo.
Scroll through for a look at this week’s best moments featuring Trina, Riley, Jhene Aiko, Ashanti, Tina Lifford, Tracee Ellis Ross and more.
01
Trina
Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
02
Duckie Thot
Photo Credit: @DuckieThot
03
Bianca Lawson
Photo Credit: @bonnienichoalds
04
Danielle Brooks
Photo Credit: @daniebb3
05
Jhene Aiko
Photo Credit: @JheneAiko
06
Tina Lifford
Photo Credit: @tinalifford
07
Chloe Bailey
Photo Credit: @chloebailey
08
Riley
Photo Credit: @raenbadua
09
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo Credit: @traceeellisross
10
Ashanti
Photo Credit: @ashanti
11
Michelle Williams
Photo Credit: @zavierdangelo
12
Justine Skye
Photo Credit: @elliot_huntley
13
Logan Browning
Photo Credit: @loganbrowning