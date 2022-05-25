Black Celebrities Call For Gun Control In The Wake Of Elementary School Shooting

Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/UPI/Bloomberg

In the wake of Tuesday’s tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX, many people have called for gun reform.

Less than two weeks removed from the incident at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo where 10 people – all of whom were Black – were shot and killed. Several celebrities of color have voiced their displeasure at the way the government is handling these situations, as well as their apathetic approach to violence in this country.

The poet and activist Amanda Gorman posted a series of tweets sharing, saying: “It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity—it’s inhumanity.”

“The truth is, one nation under guns,” she added. “What might we be if only we tried. What might we become if only we’d listen.”

Notable people of color such as Gabrielle Union, Chlöe Bailey, LeBron James, Cory Booker, and several others spoke out on social media in hopes that a change will be made, rather than the apologies and condolences that have become the norm nowadays.

Below, are some of the celebrities that are fed up with our current state of affairs, calling for a change in gun control.

01 Gabrielle Union Yesterday, Gabrielle Union posted her thoughts on the incident at the South Texas Elementary School via her Twitter account, saying: “It’s BEEN enough. We’ve been at “enough” for centuries.” She added: “Babies. We can’t get numb to this. These are our babies, our families. How many of our babies need to be murdered for folks to be moved to action?” Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images 02 Quinta Brunson The creator and writer of Abbott Elementary wrote on her account : “every time this happens I watch the conversation move toward the why. Mental health, race, class, domestic dispute etc. I kind of can’t stand that because all it does is protect the only constant in each case: a gun.” Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE 03 Chlöe Bailey Twitter Chlöe Bailey to voice her heartbreak over the mass shooting in Uvalde. “when will this end??????? when will it stop???,” she said. “how do we just keep letting this happen?? 18 babies gone!” Actress, singer and songwriter also went toChlöe Bailey to voice her heartbreak over the mass shooting in Uvalde. “when will this end??????? when will it stop???,” she said. “how do we just keep letting this happen?? 18 babies gone!” Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic 04 Kerry Washington wrote: “As a mother, this is tragically unimaginable. School should be a SAFE place. My heart breaks for the pain and suffering of every family member and loved one connected to today’s events in Texas. My prayers are with you.” Kerry Washington retweeted several posts calling for gun reform, and: “As a mother, this is tragically unimaginable. School should be a SAFE place. My heart breaks for the pain and suffering of every family member and loved one connected to today’s events in Texas. My prayers are with you.” Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images 05 Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris said “enough is enough,” during a speech at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies 20th Annual Awards Gala. Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images 06 Amanda Gorman Twitter account, expressing her displeasure with the government’s approach to gun laws. Poet and activist Amanda Gorman penned a poem on heraccount, expressing her displeasure with the government’s approach to gun laws. Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images 07 Uzo Aduba social media. “Enough is enough,” said Orange is the New Black’s star Uzo Uduba on Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage 08 Cory Booker interview with PIX 11. He expressed frustration at the lack of support from Senate Republican colleagues to make progress on this issue. U.S. Senator Cory Booker emphatically said “This is insanity,” during anwith PIX 11. He expressed frustration at the lack of support from Senate Republican colleagues to make progress on this issue. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images 09 LeBron James Twitter: “There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!!” NBA star Lebron James has been vocal about gun reform for years. Yesterday, James said on: “There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!!” Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images 10 Lewis Hamilton “Praying for all the families who lost their child. I’m also praying for all of the kids in America who are at risk everyday by just going to school,” Hamilton wrote, sharing photographs of the victims. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images 11 Amanda Seales video on social media, speaking out on the hypocrisy that occurs in America. In another tweet, she also said: “The wrong people are dying.” Amanda Seales posted a powerful, speaking out on the hypocrisy that occurs in America. In another tweet, she also said: “The wrong people are dying.” Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images 12 Offset Twitter to offer his condolences to the family and loved ones affected, writing: “Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh” Offset went toto offer his condolences to the family and loved ones affected, writing: “Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh” Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images 13 Barack Obama Twitter, mourning the deaths of the 19 students and two adults as a result of the mass shooting in Texas, writing “Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies—and in the back of their minds, they’re worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space.” Former President Barack Obama shared a statement on, mourning the deaths of the 19 students and two adults as a result of the mass shooting in Texas, writing “Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies—and in the back of their minds, they’re worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space.” Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 14 Jon Batiste social media account: “We need to make some changes now.” The Grammy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste wrote on via hisaccount: “We need to make some changes now.” Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy