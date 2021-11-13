This Week In Black Love: Michael B. Jordan Misses Lori Harvey, Jada’s Special Message For Will And More

Instagram

The week in Black love was a pretty mixed bag that included a wedding, an anniversary, footage of a proposal, a few lovey-dovey posts on social media and more. Your favorites attended red carpet events, flexed on private jets, turned up at music festivals and simply enjoyed each other’s company. Whatever the couples did Monday through Friday, they shared it with their followers on the ‘gram. In case you missed any of it, here are a few of the lovey-dovey moments that took place this week — in Black love.

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta lovebirds made it official on Sunday, tying the knot in front of a slew of their cast mates and Atlanta’s notable names.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The singer lauded her hubby for working his way back to the football field after overcoming an injury to his middle finger that required surgery. She got a little help showing him some love from their kiddos.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine

The rapper was awarded one of Glamour‘s Women of the Year awards and attended the ceremony with her number one fan, boyfriend Pardi.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

The actor dropped a sweet and sentimental InstaStory, sharing this photo of himself and girlfriend Lori Harvey with the caption, “I miss her.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The couple was photographed going to dinner with friends after he performed at ComplexCon. The singer was spotted filming her beau and rapping along with his songs as he took the stage. Our good sis is a proud girlfriend!

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

There was no caption for this picture to let us know what Kandi and Todd were doing or where they were going, but they definitely looked like they were having fun together (in their trendy hats).

Supa Cent

The entrepreneur and social media star has found love again! She celebrated six months with her new beau with photos of the two looking very good together.

Trina and Raymond Taylor

We recently told you that rapper Trina is engaged. Now we know how it all went down. During Monday’s episode of Love and Hip Hop Miami, Raymond’s proposal was shown, and as you can see, the “Baddest” MC was in complete shock (so much so she didn’t say anything in response to his big question).

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts

Opportunities to meet one’s family can be intimidating and stiff moments, but the actor learned that influencer bae Miracle Watts has a family that likes to have fun — a lot of fun.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Despite what detractors might say, Will and Jada are doing just fine. The Red Table Talk host supported her husband as his memoir, Will, hit shelves, publicly saying “I love you and I’m soooo happy for you… for so many reasons.”