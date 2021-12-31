The Most Talked About Celeb Couples Of 2021

Let’s be honest. The year 2021 came with just as many highs and lows as its predecessor, 2020. Yet somewhere between pandemic waves, mask mandates and CDC announcements, life went on.
At ESSENCE, celebrity couples are always the most popular topic of conversation. Sometimes it’s because we’re celebrating along with them (come through weddings and babies!). Other times, we’re rooting for their healing after an incredible loss or respecting their privacy after a surprising divorce announcement.
When it came to celebrity relationships in 2021, these couples captured your hearts the most on ESSENCE.com.
01
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan
Talk about a fan favorite! Our readers haven’t been this invested in a love story in a long time. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan happily galavanting across the globe and sharing their love with fans on social media kept everyone feeling the love in 2021.
02
Eve and Maximillion Cooper
E-V-E fans rejoiced when the rapper and her husband, Gumball 3000 founder Maximillion Cooper, shared their big news this year. They couple is expecting their first child together after seven years of marriage. We couldn’t be happier to welcome baby Cooper in 2022. Aww!
03
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt making their relationship red carpet and Instagram official in 2021 was everything we didn’t know we needed this year. Not only are they adorable together but fans truly adore seeing the Oscar-winning actress happy too. When the time comes, we’ll be waiting patiently for our wedding invite. Cheers to good love!
04
DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good
Our readers have always been fans of DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good’s love story, which is why the news that the couple was calling it quits on their marriage after nine years was so hard to hear. The couple announced they were getting a divorce earlier this month. Best wishes to them both!
05
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made international headlines in March when they sat down with their neighbor, Auntie Oprah, in her backyard to open up about the racism and hardships they experienced being part of the Royal Family and why they decided to leave it all behind. It was the first time the couple ever went on record about what they’d endured and fans were horrified to learn that The Duchess had contemplated suicide and someone in Prince Harry’s family expressed concern over what their mixed race son’s skin color might be. Whew! It was a lot to take in, but our readers continue to rally behind the resilient couple.
06
NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes
On September 1, 2021 Nene Leakes lost her beloved husband Gregg Leakes, who died from cancer. Fans rallied around the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star and actress who, just weeks before the news of his passing broke, had revealed that Leakes was transitioning and would likely lose his longtime battle with cancer. Saying goodbye to Gregg was heartbreaking, but ESSENCE readers not only paid tribute to their inspiring love story and sent their condolences but they even welcomed the news that Leakes was dating again this December, which is something she said Gregg wanted her to do.
07
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Honestly, The Carters don’t have to do much to capture their fans’ attention, but in 2021 they got everyone talking when they starred in the Tiffany & Co. About Love ad campaign featuring a never before seen Basquiat painting. Between those sweet ads showcasing their more intimate couple side to JAY-Z making frequent cameos on Bey’s Instagram feed, the Carters, as always, really kept us talking.
08
Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James
Our readers were ready and waiting to congratulate actress Keshia Knight Pulliam on finding her happily ever after with fellow actor Brad James. Congrats to the happy couple, who tied the knot in October in an intimate ceremony before family and close friends.