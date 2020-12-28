01

Melanie Fiona

Singer Melanie Fiona is officially a married woman! After having to postpone her wedding plans three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiona finally made it to the altar with her love, American Idol Season 6 contestant and fellow singer Jared Cotter. “As soon as we decided we were [marrying] in 2020, we planned—fast and furious,” Fiona told The Knot. “We locked in our wedding planner in January and we started moving full steam ahead… and then COVID happened.” The couple had initially planned to marry in a destination wedding in Italy but that became impossible. Instead they eloped. “Anything is Possible… If you’re willing to adjust your perspective,” the happy bride shared on Instagram. “We had to postpone our wedding three times this year. We had to accept that a full ceremony with our loved ones could not be possible until 2021. But we also knew we wanted to be married this year. So, we made it happen!!! We took what was in our control and saw it through. On 12-12-2020, I married my best friend, my partner, my twin flame, in the most perfectly possible way.”